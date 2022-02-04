Goa Polls: Arvind Kejriwal attacks Congress citing corruption by Punjab CM

Ahead of Goa Assembly Election 2022, Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on February 04 spoke on Punjab CM's nephew Bhupinder S Honey’s arrest in illegal sand mining case while addressing a press conference in Panaji. “It takes people 4-5 years to do corruption, Punjab CM did wonders within 111 days itself,” he said. Speaking on post-poll alliance for Goa Elections 2022, Kejriwal spoke on prospects of forging an alliance with Congress. He said, “We'll think about it if Congress MLAs remain in the party, they all will go to BJP within 24 hours.”