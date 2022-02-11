Goa Polls: Arvind Kejriwal alleges collective loot by BJP, Congress in state

Ahead of Goa Polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on February 11 alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress had not done any development work but looted the state together. While addressing the Press Conference in Panaji, he said, “Congress and BJP have looted Goa together and did not do any work inside Goa. Even if you give 5 more years to these parties, you will not do any work, only loot. All these parties are responsible for the present condition of Goa.” “For us, the people of Goa are VIPs. The faster the helipad for the Prime Minister, the faster the roads, bus stands and other things will be built in Goa and all your work will be done in state,” Kejriwal added.