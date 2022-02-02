Goa Polls: AAP prohibits candidates from switching party after election win

While addressing a Press Conference in Dona Paula of Goa, Delhi Chief Minister and National Convenor of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Arvind Kejriwal on February 02 said that they are asking the candidates to sign an affidavit to avoid change of party after election win. “Leaders contest elections from the ticket of any party and then change the party after winning. This is cheating with the voters. That's why we are signing an affidavit today in which it has been said that we will not go to any other party after winning,” said Kejriwal. “A copy of this affidavit will also be delivered to the public. It will also be written in it that if we change our party after winning and do not work, then you can file an FIR against us,” he added.