Goa Polls: AAP CM Candidate Amit Palekar casts vote in Santa Cruz Constituency

Aam Aadmi Party Chief Ministerial candidate Amit Palekar and his mother on February 14 cast their vote. Amit Palekar is contesting Assembly Election from St Cruz Constituency. Speaking to ANI, Amit Palekar said, “People are voting enthusiastically to defeat corruption. We will witness sea-change. Let's wait for March 10 results.” The voting has begun to elect 40 members of the Goa Legislative Assembly. The results will be declared on March 10.