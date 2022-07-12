INDIA
Congress leader Mukul Wasnik who is in Goa to oversee the latest political developments in the state on July 11 said that some people tried to break Congress MLAs of Goa but the legislators have shown them that they are going to fail miserably. Addressing media persons, Wasnik said, “I had a meeting with all the MLAs of the Congress party in Goa. There were discussions on how to strengthen the Congress party in the state.” “Some people want to break the MLAs of different political parties especially Congress. They tried to do the same with our party in Goa, but Congress MLAs have shown them that they are going to fail here miserably,” he added.
Gautam Adani's first paycheck amount jolted him to become billionaire, it was Rs...
TRAI extends deadline for traceability mandate on OTPs to THIS date
Shah Rukh Khan reacts after his 'fan' Diljit Dosanjh chants KKR anthem 'Korbo, Lorbo, Jeetbo Re' at Kolkata concert
Meet woman, whose mother sold jewellery to support her education, later cracked NEET without coaching with AIR...
Viral video: IndiGo crew members dance to Govinda's 'Chalo Ishq Ladaye', internet applauds
India's largest bank earns Rs 39513 crore in 5 days, market cap now reaches Rs...
Amaran OTT release date: When and where to watch Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi-starrer blockbuster
Cyclone Fengal: Puducherry experiences highest rainfall in 30 years, normal life disrupted
AAP to contest solo in Delhi assembly elections? Arvind Kejriwal's big remark ahead of polls, says...
Mrinal Kulkarni on how OTT has helped artistes, but made it difficult for good-looking actors: 'Ab ja ke hume..'
Canadian court restricts pro-Khalistani protestors from gathering within 100 meters of Hindu temple in Toronto
THIS AI-powered 'Death Clock' promises more exact prediction of when you may die, here's how
Tamannaah Bhatia, Wamiqa Gabbi groove to Baby John song Nain Matakka; Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh react
Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant walk hand-in-hand at Dua Lipa concert, watch viral video
Indian Railways announces to increase blanket cleaning frequency of THIS train due to..., check details here
Subhash Ghai comments on 'professionalism', difficulty in making two-hero films: 'Aaj do artiste saath..' | Exclusive
Meet man, Indonesia’s richest person, who will become trillionaire even before Mukesh Ambani, his business is...
'Masterpiece': Woman's beautiful dance on 'Nazariya ki Maari' mesmerises netizens, WATCH viral video
Commercial gas cylinders prices hiked by Rs...., domestic remain unchanged, check details here
Bank Holidays in December 2024: Banks to remain closed for 17 days this month, check state-wise list here
Meet flop actor of Bollywood, who became south superstar, gave tough competition to Amitabh, has net worth of Rs 1650 cr
WTC Updated Points Table: Know what South Africa's win over Sri Lanka means for India, Australia
Donald Trump's BIG warning for India, China, Russia: 'Go find another...'
Dua Lipa mixes 'Lavitating' with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Haan yahan kadam' at Mumbai concert, Indians can't praise her enough
Delhi Air Pollution: AQI continues to remain under 'very poor' category, check area-wise list here
Meet woman who studied in village school, has bagged 3 government jobs but wants to become...
US President-elect Donald Trump names Indian-origin Kash Patel as next FBI director
Tamil Nadu: Cyclone Fengal makes landfall, flight operations resume in Chennai
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani monthly salary is more than CTC of many CEOs, earns Rs...
CLAT 2025 today: Check exam guidelines, timings, structure here
Gautam Adani shares THREE guiding principles for progress, says, 'more bold your dreams, more the world will...'
'Expression queen': Little girl’s adorable dance to 'Inkem Inkem' wins hearts, WATCH viral video
PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi finally breaks silence over Champions Trophy hybrid model rumours
Viral video: Woman's steamy dance to Janhvi Kapoor’s 'Chuttamalle' song raises mercury level, watch
Bharat Vibhushan Puraskar-2024: Yaseen Sahar recognised for Contributions to Investment Management Industry
Transforming Tech Education with Comprehensive Learning Tools
This house in Delhi maintains AQI of 10-15 amid severe pollution, here's how
'Rest in peace': Ex-India cricketer silences Virat Kohli critics with brutal message
Gautam Adani's FIRST reaction on US indictment, says, 'every attack makes...'
WTC points table: Updated World Test Championship standings after South Africa’s 233-run win over Sri Lanka
Urfi Javed is selling her viral 3D Butterfly Dress for whopping price, netizens ask 'Are you serious?'
What! Keerthy Suresh confirms marrying beau Antony Thattil, actress says she will get tie the knot in Goa on...
Where will India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy match take place if PCB accepts hybrid model?
Meet one of India's youngest women entrepreneurs, who once earned Rs 1200 per day, now leads business empire worth...
New Maharashtra CM oath taking ceremony date announced, will take place on...
Man throws liquid on former CM Arvind Kejriwal during padyatra in Delhi, detained by security staff
Jay Shah's ICC chairman appointment delayed amidst Champions Trophy 2025 chaos: Report
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance tops THIS rankings for 2024, outshines other big companies in...
‘Like poetry in motion…’: Woman’s breathtaking dance on ‘Mohe Rang Do Lal’ mesmerises netizens, WATCH viral video
Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan calls out 'doglapan' of Shilpa Shirodkar, slams her, Karan Veer Mehra for being 'devi-devta'
This is Inda's most expensive cocktail, topped with gold this drink costs Rs 10000 per serving, it is only served in...
IND vs PAK, U19 Asia Cup: Shahzaib Khan's century guides Pakistan to 44-run win over India
Meet tech millionaire, who wants to live forever, to visit India in December, mentions Poonam Pandey in post about...
Margashirsha Amavasya 2024: Know the date, timings, rituals, significance of Ganga snan and more
'Modiji is looking for you...': RJ Lucky sings 'Tere Bina Na Guzara' imitating PM, Rahul Gandhi's voice, WATCH clip
New rules on Noida and Yamuna Expressway from December 15: Check speed limits, penalties and more
This is India's first bullet train, with each coach worth Rs 28 crore, speed of 280 km/h, set to run from Mumbai to..
Man reunites with family nearly three decades after being abducted, turned into bonded labour, here's what happened
This Indian company beats global giants like Instagram, WhatsApp, YouTube to become highest-rated app, has users over…
'Angels from above': Loyal dog waits for days at frozen river where her owner died, WATCH
'Champions Trophy pe daaka daalne ki koshish': Ex-Pakistan star slams BCCI after latest ICC warning
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visit Wayanad: 'It was the feeling inside the hearts...'
Here's why 38% of IIT graduates are unemployed
Rules that will change from December 1: LPG cylinder prices, crackdown on OTP scams, Maldives tourist fees and more
‘Cutest guest’: Netizens melt over viral clip of dog relishing on food at a feast, WATCH
Baba Siddique murder: MCOCA invoked against all 26 accused by Mumbai police, suspected key conspirators still on run
Demand growing for eco-friendly materials, energy-efficient solutions in luxury home interiors: Aashita Chadha
Days after becoming youngest ever IPL signing, Vaibhav Suryavanshi flops against Pakistan in U19 Asia Cup
'Jiju is pro': Video of Indian wife testing Korean husband’s Hindi knowledge goes viral, WATCH
Meet woman who started business in small garage with just Rs 2 lakh, now runs Rs 10000 cr business empire, she is...
Watch: BCCI unveils Team India's new ODI jersey ahead of Champions Trophy 2025
Donald Trump takes over DJ duties at Thanksgiving dinner with Stallone, Belichick, Barron; Elon Musk makes a toast
Ahead of wedding, Nagarjuna buys swanky car worth Rs 2.5 crore, reports suggest it's Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita's gift
Rs 11.8 LPA and beyond: Highest paying entry-level roles in 2025
IND vs AUS: Australia suffer major setback as star pacer ruled out of Adelaide pink-ball Test
Syrian rebels enter Aleppo after 8 years: What's going on and will it lead to regime change?
India vs Australia Prime Minister’s XI Test: Day 1 called off due to rain, 50-over match on Sunday
Legal visa pathways for Indian professionals in Trump’s America
Sarthak Gupta: Visionary leader propelling Renny towards global success
Rajesh Khurana: Dynamic leader in storage and tech solutions
Ananya Panday wants dad Chunky to delete his Insta for this reason, it's related to ex-Aditya Roy Kapur: 'You just...'
Bengaluru’s upcoming airport tunnel promises to cut travel time by 30 minutes, all you need to know
Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: Good news for commuters, expressway to reduce travel time by 3.5 hours, set to open in...
Salman Khan once got angry at THIS director for touching Aishwarya Rai, told him 'you are not...', the film was...
Shiv Sena (UBT) blames Congress for alliance's loss in Maharashtra assembly polls: 'They behaved as if...'
Eight guns smuggled from Pakistan seized in Amritsar, two arrested
Amid feud with stepdaughter, Rupali Ganguly jets off to vacation with family, smiles with husband, kid: 'Mere do..'
Gautam Adani's next BIG step amid bribery charges allegations, as Adani Enterprises acquires 99% stake in...
From Apple to Samsung devices: Amazon's first 'Black Friday Sale' in India goes live, check price, bank offers and more
Meet IPS officer, who started her career as dentist, later cracked UPSC with AIR...
Sharad Kapoor, Josh fame actor in trouble, FIR lodged against him for sexual harassment, alleged misbehaviour
'Rooh Baba's powers are active': Little girl's adorable dance on 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' steals heart online, WATCH viral clip
Pandya Store actor Akshay Kharodia announces separation from Divya Punetha, pens emotional post: 'Our commitment to..'
Good news for Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrims! Shrine board dedicates new waiting hall for devotees, facilities include...
Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result November 30: Dear Narmada Saturday lucky draw, check full list here
'How can this Government be part of probe into itself?': Congress takes a dig at MEA response on Adani issue
What’s the cost of fine dining at Taj Mahal Palace?
200 vehicles destroyed due to massive fire at Varanasi Cantt railway station
Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance plans to end Pepsi, Coca-Cola dominance, inks deal with spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan to...
After breakup with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora opens up on her 'toughest days' in cryptic post: 'Keep moving even...'