Goa political crisis People trying to break Congress MLAs in Goa going to fail miserably says Mukul Wasnik

Congress leader Mukul Wasnik who is in Goa to oversee the latest political developments in the state on July 11 said that some people tried to break Congress MLAs of Goa but the legislators have shown them that they are going to fail miserably. Addressing media persons, Wasnik said, “I had a meeting with all the MLAs of the Congress party in Goa. There were discussions on how to strengthen the Congress party in the state.” “Some people want to break the MLAs of different political parties especially Congress. They tried to do the same with our party in Goa, but Congress MLAs have shown them that they are going to fail here miserably,” he added.