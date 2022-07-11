Goa political crisis: Goa Congress in-charge lashes out at Michael Lobo, Digambar Kamat for ‘engineering defections’

Congress Goa-in-charge Dinesh Gundu Rao on July 11 lashed out at Michael Lobo and Digambar Kamat for ‘engineering defections’ in the state and said that the people who enjoyed power from the Congress party have become greedy. “People who enjoyed power from the Congress party, today have become greedy. I am very disappointed with Michael Lobo and Digambar Kamat. In politics, you have to fight for principles and not for power. Power comes and goes,” he said.