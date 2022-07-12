Goa political crisis: Congress MLA Michael Lobo denies allegations of ‘hobnobbing’ with BJP

After the Congress on July 10 removed party MLA Michael Lobo as the Leader of the Opposition in the Goa Assembly alleging that he along with Digambar Kamat hatched a conspiracy to engineer defections with the BJP, Congress MLA Michael Lobo on July 11 denied all the allegations. Addressing media persons, Lobo said, “No, there is no hobnobbing (with BJP). I think somebody wants to become leader of opposition and that's why they are doing it.”