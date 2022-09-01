Goa Police responds on closure of Curlies beach shack

The Goa Police team in Haryana has collected important evidence in the Sonali Phogat case, Shobit Saxena, Superintendent of Police, North Goa on September 01 told ANI, “Investigation is on track. We created special team that went to Haryana. The team in Haryana is conducting a probe that has been fruitful so far as crucial facts came to light while important evidence was collected by them.” “We have recovered one bottle which was containing some drugs at Curlies restaurant, Anjuna. Proper action has been initiated by DM. We are trying to discover all kinds of conspiracies from all angles,” he added. He also said that drugs were being cracked down in Goa and that the Goa Police had written to the Collector to shut down the Curlies beach shack where Phogat was allegedly administered drugs.