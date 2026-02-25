Goa News Bhopal Man Dies After Thar Rams Into Car FIR Registered |Goa Thar Accident | Goa Accident

A 65-year-old man from Bhopal was killed in Goa after his car was hit by an SUV on Monday. The accident, which left the man's Hyundai i20 badly mangled and crushed, took place at a spot called the Happy Bar Junction in Goa's Assagao. While Bhagat Ram Sharma died on the spot, two other passengers sustained minor injuries. A five-month-old infant in the vehicle remained completely unharmed.