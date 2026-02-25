Goa News Bhopal Man Dies After Thar Rams Into Car FIR Registered |Goa Thar Accident | Goa Accident

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Martin Short's daughter Katherine Short found dead at her Los Angeles home in apparent suicide, she was just 42

Exclusive: Shubh Mahurat of Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's two wedding ceremonies out! Telugu rituals will happen at...

IND vs ZIM: Why Sanju Samson could come in for Abhishek Sharma in must-win Chennai game - All you need to know

VIROSH wedding: Inside photos and videos from Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's sangeet, haldi ceremony

Which five OTT platforms have been blocked by Government for streaming 'obscene' content? Check list here

CUET UG 2026: Registration opens, last day to apply tomorrow, check direct link, steps to apply here

England’s thrilling win over Pakistan pushes ICC to brink of rare 51-year record amid Asian teams struggles

SC refuses to ban Yadav Ji Ki Love Story, says Ghooskhor Pandat case was different: 'Title not derogatory to Yadav community'

Who is Vivek Banzal? BSNL director under fire after 50 officials deputed for lavish Prayagraj trip

Delhi teen released after being arrested for ramming Thar into i20 killing a tourist in Goa, here’s what happened

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Martin Short's daughter Katherine Short found dead at her Los Angeles home in apparent suicide, she was just 42

Martin Short's daughter Katherine Short found dead at Los Angeles home

Exclusive: Shubh Mahurat of Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's two wedding ceremonies out! Telugu rituals will happen at...

Exclusive: Shubh Mahurat of Rashmika, Vijay's two wedding ceremonies out!

IND vs ZIM: Why Sanju Samson could come in for Abhishek Sharma in must-win Chennai game - All you need to know

IND vs ZIM: Why Sanju Samson could come in for Abhishek Sharma in must-win Chenn

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture

From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times

From Border 2 to Kohrra 2: Four times Mona Singh charmed audience with her scenestealer performances

From Border 2 to Kohhra 2: Five scenestealer performances by Mona Singh

VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious house | See pics

VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s

HomeVideos

INDIA

Video ThumbnailVideo Thumbnail
Updated: Feb 25, 2026, 04:28 PM IST

Goa News Bhopal Man Dies After Thar Rams Into Car FIR Registered |Goa Thar Accident | Goa Accident

A 65-year-old man from Bhopal was killed in Goa after his car was hit by an SUV on Monday. The accident, which left the man's Hyundai i20 badly mangled and crushed, took place at a spot called the Happy Bar Junction in Goa's Assagao. While Bhagat Ram Sharma died on the spot, two other passengers sustained minor injuries. A five-month-old infant in the vehicle remained completely unharmed.

Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

A 65-year-old man from Bhopal was killed in Goa after his car was hit by an SUV on Monday. The accident, which left the man's Hyundai i20 badly mangled and crushed, took place at a spot called the Happy Bar Junction in Goa's Assagao. While Bhagat Ram Sharma died on the spot, two other passengers sustained minor injuries. A five-month-old infant in the vehicle remained completely unharmed.

goa thar accident
Goa
Goa news
goa suv accident
goa accident today
goa accident news
tourist killed in goa
goa breaking news
goa car accident
goa thar accident today
goa accident assagao
goa accident car
goa accident cctv
goa accident today news
goa accident yesterday
goa accident today thar
video og goa thar accident
goa thar news
goa thar on ent
goa thar case
goa car accident thar
goa car accident today
goa thar accident latest news
News
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Martin Short's daughter Katherine Short found dead at her Los Angeles home in apparent suicide, she was just 42
Martin Short's daughter Katherine Short found dead at Los Angeles home
Exclusive: Shubh Mahurat of Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's two wedding ceremonies out! Telugu rituals will happen at...
Exclusive: Shubh Mahurat of Rashmika, Vijay's two wedding ceremonies out!
IND vs ZIM: Why Sanju Samson could come in for Abhishek Sharma in must-win Chennai game - All you need to know
IND vs ZIM: Why Sanju Samson could come in for Abhishek Sharma in must-win Chenn
VIROSH wedding: Inside photos and videos from Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's sangeet, haldi ceremony
VIROSH wedding: Inside photos and videos from Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakon
Which five OTT platforms have been blocked by Government for streaming 'obscene' content? Check list here
Which five OTT platforms have been blocked for streaming 'obscene' content?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times Farhan Akhtar truly represented pop culture
From winning BAFTA for Boong to playing Ravi Shankar in The Beatles, 5 times
From Border 2 to Kohrra 2: Four times Mona Singh charmed audience with her scenestealer performances
From Border 2 to Kohhra 2: Five scenestealer performances by Mona Singh
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s luxurious house | See pics
VIROSH wedding: Step inside Rashmika Mandanna's sasural, Vijay Deverakonda’s
From Nita Ambani to Shloka Mehta: Ambani family stuns in elegant outfits at grand wedding celebration | See pics
From Nita Ambani to Shloka Mehta: Ambani family stuns in elegant outfits
Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's mother Kokilaben Ambani celebrates 92nd birthday in graceful lime-green saree: Family moments, expensive gifts, hand-foot casting | See pics
Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani's mother Kokilaben Ambani celebrates 92nd birthday
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement