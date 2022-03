Goa: Newly elected pro-tem Speaker to administer oath to 39 MLAs on March 15

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pramod Sawant on March 14 congratulated Ganesh Gaonkar after he was inducted as pro-tem Speaker of Goa Assembly. Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai has appointed him to administer oaths to the rest of the 39 MLAs on March 15.