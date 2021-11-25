Goa JP Nadda remembers Manohar Parrikar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda remembered late Former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar while addressing the gathering in Panaji on November 25. JP Nadda said, “He (Manohar Parrikar) had dreamt of progress in lifestyle of people of Goa. I remember that when he was battling disease at the end, he inspected Atal-Setu bridge while wearing a life support system and had said how's the josh."