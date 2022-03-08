Goa Elections Most exit polls in BJP’s favour says CM Pramod Sawant

As Goa awaits results of Assembly Elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on March 08 claimed that most exit polls results are in BJP’s favour. “BJP will be winning more than 20/40 seats. Most exit polls show BJP winning. We will form government with the support of independent and regional parties. Central leadership will be in talks with them over their demands, will seek MGP's support, if needed,” said CM Sawant.