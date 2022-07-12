Goa Digambar Kamat clears air amid defection row

Amid reports of Congress MLAs in Goa being in touch with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Former Goa Chief Minister Digambar Kamat clarified that he is still a part of the Congress party. “I saw a video of the presser of Dinesh Gundu Rao (Congress Goa in-charge) which is being circulated. I'm shocked and stunned, it has hurt me beyond words. Dinesh Rao was at my place on Saturday night, I told him my position then,” said Digambar Kamat, former Goa CM, LoP and Congress leader. “Because of your humiliation towards me after the elections, my workers are angry, I'm also deeply hurt. So for the time being, I said, I am not going to accept any responsibility. Once I'm fit, we'll see. Rumours about me joining BJP have been spreading since 2017,” he added “If I wanted to go, I'd have gone. No one can stop me. But still, I led the party from the front, I went all out. And suddenly, they changed me from LoP when the results came in. I don't know why he made such a statement. I'm in Congress, you can see my performance,” he added.