Goa: Congress submits letter requesting removal of Michael Lobo from CLP leader’s post

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) President Amit Patkar on July 11 informed that a letter requesting removal of Michael Lobo from CLP leader’s post has been submitted to the Speaker. “I've submitted the letter to the Speaker regarding the resolution of CLP meeting to remove CLP leader (Michael Lobo). Our new CLP leader will be finalised by today and we will submit the same. We have 6 MLAs with us and one more is expected. We have a total of 7 MLAs,” said Amit Patkar.