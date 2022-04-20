‘Goa Congress Chetna Yatra’ aims to boost morale of workers: Amit Patkar

Goa Congress Chief Amit Patkar on April 19 said that the party will start ‘Goa Congress Chetna Yatra’ program to meet all the workers who were disheartened after party defeated in recent Goa Polls. “We are starting ‘Goa Congress Chetna Yatra’- an outreach program across state to build the organisation and will meet all Congress workers, sympathisers and those who were demoralised after we got only 11 seats (in polls), he said.