Goa CM Pramod Sawant warmly welcomes Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Eknath Shinde-faction MLAs accorded a warm welcome to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on July 01. A day after the resignation of Thackeray from the Chief Ministerial post, Shinde and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and staked claim to form government in the state which was in the grip of political chaos for more than a week.