Goa CM Pramod Sawant innaugrates nine-day Serendipity Arts Festival in Panaji

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on December 14 launched the nine-day Serendipity Arts Festival in Panaji. Pramod Sawant said “We hope this festival will inspire the artist community to make Goa the cultural hub of the region. This festival also enables the people of Goa to showcase their talent and culture in the world.” “E-auctioning of coal blocks was started and the first block was acquired by Vedanta company. E-auction will continue further for the other 3 blocks. Within six months routine mining activity will start in a full-fledged manner,” he said. “Art lovers and curators from across the world are coming to Goa which is boosting tourism in the state. AI and technology are also being used in the festival,” he added.