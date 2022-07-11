Goa CLP leader to be appointed today

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) President Amit Patkar on July 10 said that a new Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader will be appointed by July 11 morning and it will be submitted to the Assembly Speaker. "We had called for an urgent meeting of the CLP. Five Congress MLAs were present where a resolution has been passed to change the CLP leader. The new CLP leader will be appointed by July 11 and it will be submitted to the Speaker," said GPCC President.