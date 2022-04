Goa cabinet expansion: 3 more MLAs take oath as ministers

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on April 09 expanded his cabinet for the first time after assuming office, inducted three more MLAs as ministers. Subhash Phal Dessai, Ramkrishna Dhavalikar and Nilkanth Halarnkar took oath as Goa ministers. The oath was administered by Goa Governor PS Sreedharan Pillai.