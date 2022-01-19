Goa Assembly Polls: No need to form alliance with Shiv Sena, NCP, says Congress leader

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole on January 19 reacted to Praful Patel’s statement on NCP-Congress alliance in Goa Assembly Elections, saying Congress’ position is good thus there is no need to unite with Shiv Sena and NCP. “The high command takes the decision on alliance. To stop BJP in Maharashtra, Sonia Gandhi helped them. In other states, the Congress situation is good so there is no need to form alliance with Shiv Sena and NCP,” said Nana Patole.