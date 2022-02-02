Goa Assembly Election is fight between Congress, BJP: Dinesh Gundu Rao

With only a few days remaining for Assembly Elections to begin in Goa, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Goa, Dinesh Gundu Rao on February 01 reacted to AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal’s statement and claimed that 2022 Poll is a battle to be fought between Congress and BJP. “Before talking about Congress, Arvind Kejriwal should look at his own party. How many BJP members have taken and given tickets from and to AAP? You might as well vote for BJP if voting for AAP. This poll is a fight between Congress and BJP,” said Dinesh Rao. Earlier, speaking in Goa, Arvind Kejriwal said that if people are not voting for AAP, they are indirectly voting for BJP.