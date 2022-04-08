Global economy witnessing tectonic shifts with commencement of war in Europe: RBI Governor

Expressing concern over the economic situation which prevailed amid the Russia-Ukraine war, Reserve Bank of India Shaktikanta Das on April 08 said that global economy witnessing tectonic shifts with the commencement of war in Europe. “Now, two years later as we were emerging out of the pandemic situation, the global economy has seen tectonic shifts beginning 24th February with the commencement of the war in Europe, followed by sanctions and escalating geopolitical tensions,” he added.