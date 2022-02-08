Global brands face heat over 'Kashmir Day' posts, is this the new agenda against India?

Multinational consumer brands have come under the radar of the Indian customers for their Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook posts on the Kashmir Solidarity Day observed by Pakistan on February 5. South Korean multinational automobile manufacturer KIA and American multinational pizza restaurant chain Pizza Hut are facing wrath for their posts on occasion and showing their support for the movement, quoting it as 'people's struggle for freedom'.