Gizfit 910 Pro: Feature loaded budget smartwatch for Health conscious users

The launch of smartwatch Gizfit 910 Pro is in the news. At a price of Rs 2,499 it is the only watch that includes an AI-powered Voice Assistant that allows users to give voice commands. The smartwatch can easily pair with an Android device, helping users to track their step count, heart rate, sleep cycles, and even menstrual cycle. In terms of connectivity, the smartwatch comes with Bluetooth 5.1, which it uses to connect with the smartphone in order to track workouts.