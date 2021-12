Gita Gopinath to take on new role at International Monetary Fund

Gita Gopinath has served as the IMF's chief economist, the first woman to hold the post in IMF’s history for three years. She is being promoted as IMF's First Deputy Managing Director. Gopinath will succeed Geoffrey Okamoto early next year. Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of IMF, praised Gita Gopinath for her contribution, calling it exceptional.