Girls brave cold weather to participate in Rugby championships in J&K

Despite cold weather in the Kashmir valley, girls played Rugby tournament with full spirit with an aim to maintain their physical fitness. Jammu and Kashmir Rugby Association in collaboration with J&K Sports Council organised district-level Rugby championships. These championships are going on in all districts of the state under the supervision of professional coaches, aimed to boost the Rugby and provide a proper platform to energetic female players of Kashmir.

