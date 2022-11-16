Search icon
Girl dies after falling from building in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

A girl died after falling from fourth floor of a building in Lucknow on November 15. As per police, the girl died after encountering a fight with a person living in the same colony. Family of the girl has alleged that the girl’s lover had pushed her from the building. According to the statement given by the girl’s family, the police have arrested the accused and further investigation is being carried out. “A girl died after falling from the fourth floor after encountering a fight with a person living in the same colony. We have taken the family’s statement in the matter, and the investigation is underway,” said Chiranjeevnath Sinha, ADCP West.

