Giriraj Singh slams Rahul over Hindutva remark, calls him 'fake Gandhi'

Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh on January 30 slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his Hindutva remark. Singh called Rahul ‘a fake Gandhi'. He also said that the true dreams of Mahatma Gandhi are being realised by the BJP-led government. “Rahul Gandhi is a fake Gandhi. The BJP-led government and Yogi government are working on fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi's dream,” Union Minister Giriraj Singh while commenting on Rahul Gandhi's 'Hindutvavadi' remark.