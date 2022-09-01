Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Giriraj Singh attacks KCR over his visit in Bihar

Speaking on the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s meeting with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh on September 01 alleged that Telangana CM KCR visited Bihar to give mantra of ‘Aatank-yukt Bihar’, ‘Hindu-mukt Bihar’ to Nitish Kumar. “He (KCR) didn’t come to make him face of the Opposition. He had given the slogan “BJP-mukt Bharat”. He came here to give mantra to Nitish Kumar on how to make ‘PFI-yukt Bihar’, ‘Aatank-yukt Bihar’ and ‘Hindu-mukt Bihar’,” he added.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Happy Birthday MS Dhoni: Take a look at Captain Cool’s car and bike collection on his 41st birthday
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jammu and Kashmir: Two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists killed in Sopore encounter
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.