Giriraj Singh attacks KCR over his visit in Bihar

Speaking on the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s meeting with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh on September 01 alleged that Telangana CM KCR visited Bihar to give mantra of ‘Aatank-yukt Bihar’, ‘Hindu-mukt Bihar’ to Nitish Kumar. “He (KCR) didn’t come to make him face of the Opposition. He had given the slogan “BJP-mukt Bharat”. He came here to give mantra to Nitish Kumar on how to make ‘PFI-yukt Bihar’, ‘Aatank-yukt Bihar’ and ‘Hindu-mukt Bihar’,” he added.