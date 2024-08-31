Giriraj Singh Attacked Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested Union Minister Giriraj Singh Attacked in Begusarai: Suspect Arrested Union Minister Giriraj Singh was attacked during a Janata Darbar in Baliya block, Begusarai. The incident occurred when a youth, Mohammad Saifi, grabbed the mic and made absurd statements. As protests grew, Saifi punched Giriraj Singh. Fortunately, security personnel intervened and protected the Minister. The attacker has been arrested and is currently being interrogated. For more details on this breaking news, watch the full video.