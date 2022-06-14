Gilgit Baltistan: People protest over irregularities in recruitment of teachers

A group of private school teachers recently demonstrated in Skardu against the discrepancies in the recruitment process of the education department in Gilgit Baltistan. Having been trying to secure a job of a government teacher for long, the demonstrators said the prevalence of corruption and nepotism in the system as well as political intervention is keeping them devoid of their rights. No matter how hard they try, they are rejected in the interviews citing several pointless reasons.