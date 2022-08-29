Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Ghulam Nabi Azad to announce new party within 14 days: Taj Mohiuddin

Former Jammu and Kashmir Minister Taj Mohiuddin, who quit Congress on August 28 and joined Ghulam Nabi Azad-led front said that they will form their own party and will make an announcement within 14 days. “We'll form our own party and will make an announcement within 14 days. We're approaching Election Commission. We'll not merge with any party, but we can have a coalition government if we need seats, only with NC or PDP,” he said. Earlier on August 26, in a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from all positions of the Congress party including the primary membership of the party.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida Supertech Twin Towers: Around 100 families return to their homes after demolition
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.