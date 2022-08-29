Ghulam Nabi Azad to announce new party within 14 days: Taj Mohiuddin

Former Jammu and Kashmir Minister Taj Mohiuddin, who quit Congress on August 28 and joined Ghulam Nabi Azad-led front said that they will form their own party and will make an announcement within 14 days. “We'll form our own party and will make an announcement within 14 days. We're approaching Election Commission. We'll not merge with any party, but we can have a coalition government if we need seats, only with NC or PDP,” he said. Earlier on August 26, in a letter to Congress President Sonia Gandhi, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from all positions of the Congress party including the primary membership of the party.