Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned as he was unsatisfied with JK Congress campaign committee Ashwani Handa

Congress leader Ashwani Handa commented on Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s resignation from the post of chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Congress campaign committee. He alleged that Ghulam Nabi Azad was unhappy with the committee which led to him resigning from his post. “The newly constituted campaign committee has ignored the aspirations of the party's grassroot workers in J&K. Injustice has been meted out to them. That's why Ghulam Nabi Azad has resigned as he was unsatisfied with the committee,” he said.