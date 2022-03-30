Ghazipur Fire Delhi govt imposes fine of Rs 50 lakh on MCD

Smoke continued to rise from the Ghazipur landfill in East Delhi on March 30, where a fire broke out around 48 hours ago. “Gas and smoke continued to rise from the Ghazipur landfill after a fire broke out 48 hours ago. We have directed DPCC to impose a fine of Rs 50 lakh on MCD and to take action against on-duty MCD employees & officers at the time of the incident,” said Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai. “On April 4, a joint meeting of the Environment Department, PWD, DDA, MCD, NDMC, Fire Department, Delhi Cantonment Board will be held at the Delhi Secretariat to ensure that similar incidents don't happen again,” he added.