Ghaziabad Bakrid Murder How UP Police Gun Down Prime Accused Who Killed Surya Chauhan On Bakrid

A 17-year-old murder accused carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 was killed in an encounter with police in Ghaziabad’s Khoda Colony in the early hours of Sunday, officials said. The accused, identified as Asad, a resident of Khoda Colony, was wanted in connection with the stabbing death of a teenager earlier this week.According to police, officers from Khoda and Indirapuram stations received specific input from an informer that Asad, the prime accused in the case, had been spotted on a motorcycle.