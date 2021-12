'Ghatiya Azam Khan Road' in Agra renamed after former VHP leader Ashok Singhal

'Ghatiya Azam Khan Road' in Agra city was on December 19 formally renamed 'Shri Ashok Singhal Marg' after former VHP leader Ashok Singhal. Speaking to ANI, Agra Mayor Naveen Jain said, “It is part of the process to change the names of places that are reminiscent of periods of slavery and it will continue.”