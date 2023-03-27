Search icon
“Getting an ass to run a horse’s race…” Hardeep Singh Puri’s pulls no punches commenting on Rahul Gandhi

Speaking on Opposition's protest over disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on March 27 said that they are getting an ass to run a horse's race, hence Congress needs serious introspection. He said, “You are getting an ass to run a horse's race. They really deserve to do some serious introspection. People of India would judge them for what they are. Fight Court's action in the Court, you are invoking Mahabharat and Savarkar.”

