German Navy’s Frigate Bayern F217 arrives in Mumbai

German Navy’s Frigate Bayern F217 arrived in Mumbai on January 21 for strengthening the naval relationships between India and Germany. The warship was received by Germany's Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner and Maharashtra's Minister for Protocol, Tourism, and Environment Aaditya Thackeray. Speaking to ANI, German Envoy to India, Walter J Lindner said, “We need free maritime routes. Peace in the pacific region is important. All 32 countries should respect international sea law. It's not a routine visit.”