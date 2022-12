German Foreign Minister Baerbock pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Smriti

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on December 05 paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Smriti in Delhi. She is on a 2-day visit to India. During her two-day visit to India, she is likely to discuss India’s relationship with China in addition to the Russian war against Ukraine and its consequences, with India’s Counterpart Dr S Jaishankar.