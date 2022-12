German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock meets EAM S Jaishankar

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock met with External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Dec 05. Annalena Baerbock is on a two-day visit to India. She is likely to discuss India's relationship with China, the Russian war against Ukraine & its consequences with EAM Jaishankar.