German Envoy visits JSCA International stadium in Ranchi

German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner visited Jharkhand States Cricket Association (JSCA) International Cricket stadium in Ranchi on March 24. JSCA international stadium is the first stadium in India that runs on solar energy. “I have come to Ranchi for the first time and it was necessary to come to this stadium because it is the first stadium in India which runs only on solar panels.”