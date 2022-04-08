German Envoy to India lauds UN decision to exclude Russia from Human Rights Council

Amid the Ukraine crisis, German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner on April 08 lauded the decision of UN General Assembly to exclude Russia from Human Rights Council. “It was a good decision in UN General Assembly. 93 countries voted in favour to exclude Russia from Human Rights Council, given the terrible images from Ukraine. It gives a message to world that UNGA considers Russia as unfit for human rights body,” said WJ Lindner. “Happy that India and many other countries also abstained because abstention is not counting...The images circulating from Ukraine are still to be investigated, but if it's true...what all probability shows is that it was done by Russian Army,” he added. “Pictures doing rounds from Ukraine (Bucha) are still to be probed, but if it's true...the only consequent answer would have been to exclude Russia,” said German Envoy to India.