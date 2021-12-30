Genome sequencing report confirms 46 pc Omicron variant cases: Delhi Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on December 30 held a Press Conference regarding the number of increasing cases of COVID-19 and its variant Omicron in Delhi. Jain said that 923 total cases have been reported in Delhi in last 24 hours, the positivity rate has also increased by 1.29 per cent including the cases with Omicron variant is 46 per cent of the total cases as per the latest genome sequencing report. He also told that there is less severity till now, the recovery rate is also good and government is prepared to face the third wave of COVID-19. “46 per cent of total COVID-19 cases are of Omicron variant as per the latest genome sequencing report,” said the Health Minister.