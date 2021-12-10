General Rawat was pioneer of joint defence approach in India: British High Commissioner

Remembering General Bipin Rawat’s legacy, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis on December 10 said that Chief of Defence Staff was a pioneer of joint defence approach. “It's incredibly sad. He was a pioneer as he started the joint defence approach which we follow in the United Kingdom. He led that approach in India. It's very sad for India to lose a great leader, a soldier and a thoroughly nice man,” said British High Commissioner to India. “He was somebody who invested a lot in improving the links between the UK and India in the area of defence. So, it's a great loss. We remember him, his wife and all others who died in the crash, including many close friends of British High Commission,” he added.