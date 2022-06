GeM portal hiked to over Rs 1.06 lakh crore worth of procurement in 2021-22: Anurag Thakur

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, while addressing a Press Conference on June 01 in Delhi, said that opening the GeM (Government e-Marketplace) portal has procurement of Rs 6,220 crore in 2017-18 hiked to over Rs 1.06 lakh crore in 2021-22.