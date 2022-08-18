Search icon
Gautam Gambhir lashes out at AAP govt over Rohingya issue

Speaking on the Rohingya issue, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Gautam Gambhir on August 18 lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party over letter demanding good facilities to Rohingya. “They (Aam Aadmi Party) should answer why did they write a letter demanding good facilities to Rohingya? Our stand is clear that all Rohingyas should be deported from the country. AAP should make its stand clear on Rohingya. Home Minister has clarified the stand of the government in the House,” he said.

