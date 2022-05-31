Garbage being cleared at Kedarnath Dham after PM Modi’s appeal in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

The garbage spread in Kedarnath Shrine and its surrounding areas is now getting cleared. After the appeal of the Prime Minister, a large number of people were busy in cleaning the Kedarnath area. The district administration and the personnel of Sulabh International were looking after the cleaning and collected tonnes of garbage from Kedanath Temple area.