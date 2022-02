Ganubai Kathiawadi review: Alia Bhatt's magnificent act will leave you in awe

Gangubai was brought into the streets of Kamathiapura and sold by her lover who had coaxed her to run away from home under false pretences of giving her acting roles, as she aspired to be a Bollywood heroine. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film is a tale of how an innocent girl thrown into prostitution turns into a mafia queen and then into a social warrior. Watch full review.