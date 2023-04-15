हिंदी में पढ़ें
Logout
Sign In
Logout
GO
X
Latest News
Webstory
IPL 2023
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall
Home
Videos
videoDetails
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf shot dead in Prayagraj
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, brother Ashraf shot dead in Prayagraj
LIVE COVERAGE
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
IPL 2023
MS Dhoni
Ramadan
Popular Stories
More
Stree 2: First look of Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi's horror-comedy sequel leaves netizens excited
Ranbir Kapoor opens up on equation with father Rishi Kapoor: 'Papa was very strict but..'
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Jethalal gets hug from Babita after 3740 episodes, 14 years; sparks hilarious reactions
Mumbai to Ahmedabad bullet train coming soon! Know all about India's fist underwater high-speed rail
'BTS is back' trends on Twitter as group reunites for new song, ARMY can't keep calm; full details inside
Most Viewed
More
Jaya Bachchan turns 75: From M...
Planning girls' trip this summ...
Amid V-BLACKPINK's Jennie dati...
In pics: Priyanka Chopra-Nick ...
In pics: Sonam Kapoor gives de...
Speed Reads
More
Atiq Ahmed shot dead: Who was Raju Pal, whose 2005 murder led to Umesh Pal's killing? Know all about the case
Wordle 666 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for April 16
Ghaziabad Horror: Deaf, mute 14-year-old boy sodomised, killed; 3 arrested
Covid surge: Delhi reports 1,396 fresh cases in 24 hours, positivity rate reaches 31.9%
Planning to visit Nainital this summer? Here are some new rules tourists should know
Most Watched
More
Hunt for Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh continues; dec...
No civil justice in Bhopal gas tragedy case: Advocate Karuna...
India abstains from UN vote demanding Russia to immediately ...
DNA | Statehood day in Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram...
J&K: Awaam Ki Awaaz hosts “Youth Caravan” event in Pulwama...
DNA Originals
More
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?
DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?
DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done
DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?
INDIA
WORLD
BUSINESS
TECHNOLOGY
SPORTS
CRICKET
ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS
VIDEOS
Partner site:
Zee News
©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.
Latest News
Webstory
IPL 2023
Photos
My Money
Videos
Explainers
India
Entertainment
Sports
Viral News
Lifestyle
Education
Business
World
Ezmall