Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari gets life imprisonment in Congress leader Awadhesh Rais murder

A court in Varanasi on Monday awarded life imprisonment to gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari in the 1991 Awadhesh Rai murder case. Awadhesh Rai, the brother of Congress leader Ajay Rai, was shot dead on August 3, 1991, at the gate of his Lahurabir residence. A case in the matter was registered against Mukhtar Ansari and others.